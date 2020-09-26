General News of Saturday, 26 September 2020

Father of murdered Ghanaian lady breaks down, bares heart at burial service of daughter

Barbara Tommey was murdered on September 8, 2020

Father of murdered 27-year-old Barbara Tommey has described the gruesome murder of his daughter by her husband, Pastor Sylvester Ofori, as the manifestation of wickedness through hatred.



Sampson X. Tommey (Capt. Rtd) who barely could manage to speak without tears, described his daughter as a peaceful and God-fearing lady who was open to helping and loving everyone around her.



Her longing to live a good life, he said, was enough of a testimony to all who knew and encountered her at various points in life. Her death, therefore he said, is one that has caused massive devastation, especially to the family.



Giving his tribute at the burial service of Barbara which was held at Orlando, Florida in the United States, Mr. Tommey said,



“As a father, myself and Barbara, we’ve been very close. She’d volunteer to pick me up from the airport and we’ll start our chats. Barbara is dearly loved and respected by the family. We respect her views and really adore her. She has been there for everybody and sometimes I assign her to perform certain roles.



“Today I’m aware I’ll no longer have these opportunities, these nice times I had with Barbara. Im aware that devil came to kill, to steal and to destroy. I’m also aware that another trajectory of the devil is through wickedness. Wickedness manifested through hatred, jealousy etc. described by the good books of God.



“So meek and mild has become a victim. Brilliant life cut short for no tangible reason. People who knew her back then ask, ‘who wants to hurt your daughter, Barbara? For what reason?” they simply refer to the naivety of Barbara.”



Whilst talking about how much pain the event has caused to the family and loved ones, he said,



“The Tommey family is a very peaceful family, we love people and care about people. You don’t need a gun, cane, not even a leaf to communicate with us. We believe in dialogue. There was really no need for anyone to stalk Barbara, hide around her office and gun her down. I don’t wish this for anyone. I insist that this is sheer cruelty to Barbara and is a very severe injury to the family, friends and loved ones.”



Mr. Tommey however takes solace in John 1:5 in the Bible which says “And the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not comprehend it.” Though he believes Barbara is gone physically, and the loss is an unbearable pain for him, light he says, has and will always win.



“I didn’t expect this kind of cruelty for Barbara. By her kind, peaceful nature, Barbara does not deserve this kind of treatment. I find it very difficult to cope with this.



“I don’t know how to explain it. Barbara is an irreplaceable loss. It’s an irreparable harm, a wound I don’t know when will heal.



“It’s only God who knows. Whatever it is, we shall continue to cherish and love Barbara. I still trust God, I have faith in God. My humble prayer is that God will comfort Barbara, and give her peace wherever she is until we meet again,” he added.



Background:



27-year-old Barbara Tommey, according to the Orlando Police Department (OPD) was shot several times by her husband, Sylvester Ofori, near her business front doors on the 4600 block of Gardens Park Boulevard, some minutes to 9.00 am on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 and was pronounced dead at Orlando Regional Medical Centre shortly afterwards, the Police announced.



The deceased was an employee of Navy Federal Credit Union, in the USA.



According to earlier reports, the late Barbara Tommey and Pastor Slyvester Ofori were in a toxic relationship before the unfortunate incident happened.



Detective Matthew Rogers stated that Barbara Tommey and Sylvester Ofori were in the middle of a divorce and she hadn’t lived at the apartment they shared for months. No records documenting their divorce could be found. The couple were married in September 2015, according to a marriage license.



Sylvestor Ofori, 35-year-old is currently facing trial for committing murder.

