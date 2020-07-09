General News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Father of KNUST SHS student recounts chilling account of son’s death

The late Richard Sam

The father of the deceased KNUST Senior High School student, Sam, who is a teacher by profession, has narrated how his son died at the Manhyia Hospital.



The student had suffered an ailment but his mates claimed teachers abandoned him to his fate.



Speaking in an interview with Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise morning show on 3FM Thursday, July 9, the father said: “[The school authorities] haven’t reached out to us. We rather sent a letter to them informing them of the demise of my son but they are yet to respond.



“Yesterday, members of my church came and informed me that they had gone to the school to present a letter to the administration that my son has passed on. As of now they have not shown up.”



He continued: “It was on Monday that I was in town and I had a call from my wife. Normally I don’t go there because I am a teacher and always engaged, so my wife received the call from the school authority that my son was not feeling well so she should come but looking at the distance from the school to where I reside, it is very far.



“Fortunately, I was in town so my wife called me and informed me that I should stop whatever I was doing and proceed to the school so with haste I had to board the usual trotro to town and fortunately I got to the place.



“On reaching the place, the security man immediately saw me and told me they were expecting me that I am the father of the said student who is not well.



“So I was told to go to the administration. On reaching there I saw a lot of students, I couldn’t see my son but he was in their midst.



“I walked to the teachers who were about 50 metres from where I was standing. They had gone on break and were having a discussion. On seeing me, they knew I was the father of Leonard so they showed me by pointing to the students. So I saw my son in their midst and his expression showed that he was actually sick.



“What else could I have done? The authorities then said one of the boys should go and bring a taxi. I was there and the taxi came. They helped me and I put my son at the back seat. I alone sat in and we drove off to Manhyia hospital.”



The boy eventually died at the hospital, sparking overnight protests in the school.

