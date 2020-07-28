Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Father inflicts blade wounds on four-year-old son who stole chicken

The Weija Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, has arrested a father for physically abusing his four-year-old son.



The Ghanaian father, Anthony Adjei, a resident of New Weija, a suburb of Accra cut the son with a razor blade as punishment, claiming the child allegedly took chicken wings from the fridge without permission.



A neighbor, who reported the issue said, on Sunday, July 26, she saw three deep cuts on the victim’s right arm and inquired what had happened.



When the boy told her what had transpired, she hurriedly lodged a complaint at the Weija DOVVSU and the boy was subsequently sent to the hospital for treatment.



According to sources, the mother of the victim, left the house in 2019 due to the abusive nature of the suspect leaving behind two children.

As a result the four-year-old was then forced to drop out of school.



The Weija DOVVSU has confirmed the incident, adding efforts are underway to trace the victim’s mother.

