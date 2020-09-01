General News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: svtvafrica.com

Father had sex with her when she was 12 - Mother of 14 -year-old drug addict reveals

According to the mother, the girl’s father is serving a 15 years jail term

Mother of a 14-year-old girl drug addict, on SVTV Africa, has disclosed that the father of the girl used to sleep with her when she was just 12 years.



Not long ago, SVTV Africa interviewed another drug addict who claimed to be 17-year-old, she blamed her friends for leading her into drugs.



The mother of the child has revealed many secrets behind her child’s waywardness, stating emphatically that, she is 14 years and not 17.



According to her, the girl’s father who is now in jail serving 15 years, for sexually abusing his child, started it when the girl was 12.



“He used to have sex with her until the child reported the case to the Nungua police, who followed the case till the father was jailed”. She lamented.



Adding that, she believes the sexual abuse of her daughter by the father, is the reason why the girl is now doing drugs.



Talking more about drugs she said, the father was also a drug addict, and she as a mother also used to smoke.



The 14-year-old girl, through the help and support of some kind-hearted Ghanaians and SVTV Africa Foundation, has now been enrolled at the House of St.Francis Rehab Center, in Ashiaman wherre she is receiving treatment.





