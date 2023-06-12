Father arrested for allegedly raping his biological daughter at Fetteh kakraba

General News of Monday, 12 June 2023

A father has been arrested by the Kasoa District Police Command for allegedly raping his biological daughter since the age of twelve.



This was reported by Accra-based UTV which was monitored by GhanaWeb.



The victim, who is now 18 years old, with name withheld, stayed with the accused; her father at Fetteh Kakraba.



According to the report, the father of the victim, whose name is not made public yet, first raped his daughter when she was only twelve years old and has since been sexually assaulting her ever since.



She has been facing this horrific abuse for the last six years, and whenever she has tried to seek help from her mother, she promises to show up but never did.



Her stepmother who stays with them would also ridicule her and called her a ‘bad child’ anytime she reported to her.



The news report also added that the victim was bold to report to the Domestic Violence Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service because she feared for her 12-year-old sister's safety, as her father may sexually assault her too.



The victim, according to the report has been living in constant fear as she was threatened by her father that he would kill her if she ever told anyone.



It was only when she felt she could no longer protect her younger sister that she mustered the courage to report her father to the authorities.



The accused has been arrested by the Kasoa DOVVSU for questioning and will be processed for court tomorrow, June 13, 2023.





