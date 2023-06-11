Father and son electrocuted by a faulty water heater buried

General News of Sunday, 11 June 2023

In a heart-wrenching incident, a father and his young son who were electrocuted by a suspected faulty water heater have been buried.



Charles Segbedzie-Pongo, 51, and his 4-year-old child, Fiifi Sefadzi Segbedzie-Pongo, tragically lost their lives in Tema a suburb of the Greater Accra region.



The final funeral rites were held on June 10, 2023, at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church Lorenz Wolf Parish in Tema Community 1.



The devastating incident occurred when the father and son went to take a shower.



The exact details of the said malfunctioning water heater are not yet known, but the incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers posed by faulty electrical appliances.



The news of this tragic event spread rapidly, eliciting deep sorrow and empathy from the public. Kwame A Plus, musician cum politician, took to Facebook to express his condolences and raise awareness about the importance of regularly inspecting and maintaining water heaters. In his heartfelt post, he emphasized the gravity of the situation and the immense pain associated with such a tragedy.



"Father 51, son 4, went to shower. Faulty water heater. Both electrocuted. Everybody will die, but this is heartbreaking and painful; like, there are no words in any language to describe such a tragedy. Please check your water heater. It has destroyed many lives. It can end your life tragically. My condolence to their family and loved ones. May their souls rest in peace," wrote Kwame A Plus.



