Father allegedly kills, buries four-month-old baby with autistic condition

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

DJ Poli, a father, has allegedly hired Nana, a traditional fetish priest from Drobo-Yamiensa, to kill his four-month-old son, Baba Junior, at Berekum-Koraso Station.



Rainbowradioonline.com gathered that the man allegedly killed the baby suspected of being autistic.



The incident occurred on Monday, September 5, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., when the priest only known as Baba arrived in Berekum to carry out his duties.



The traditional priest allegedly suffocated the innocent baby after charging the fatherGH¢8,00.



The father secretly took the baby and buried it in the evening with Yeboa’s mother, Madam Paulina, at Nsapor cemetery.



The media visited the mother’s family after hearing a tragic incident, confirming they were unaware of the father’s move.



The incident was reported to the police, and the suspects were arrested, but they were later released.



The information gathered indicates that they were released, allowing the family to resolve the issue at home.



Meanwhile, the baby’s mother claims she was not involved in the scheme to kill the child.



According to her, she was with the baby and the father when the traditional priest came around, but she was barred from joining them in a room.

She later heard a baby cry.



The cry abruptly ceased. She subsequently forced her way in and discovered the infant wrapped in a cloth.



After the story emerged, the father fled.