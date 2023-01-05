You are here: HomeNews2023 01 05Article 1690700

General News of Thursday, 5 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fatal accident claims 2 lives on the Accra-Tema Motorway

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Accident scene Accident scene

A gory accident on the Tema bound side of the Accra-Tema Motorway has claimed two lives on the spot.

Images shared on GTV_Ghana's twitter account shows the four wheel drive of the victims damaged beyond repairs.

According to eyewitnesses the driver was driving at top speed and overtaking other vehicles when he lost control and crashed into a parked articulated truck.

Below are the images on twitter



Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment