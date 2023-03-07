Farouk Mahama honoured as 2023 most Outstanding Politician of the Year

Politics of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Member of Parliament for Yendi Constituency has been presented with the honorary award as the ‘Most Outstanding Politician of the Year, 2023’ at the Northern Excellence Awards.



After receiving the award, Farouk Aliu Mahama said he is privileged for the award and promises to challenge himself to be an exemplary leader for the development of the people.



In a Facebook post, he added that he is committed to building confidence in the youth, farmers and women in Yendi.



“ On 5th March, 2023, at the Northern Excellence Awards, I received an honorary award which acknowledges me as the “Most Outstanding Politician of the Year, 2023”.



“On behalf of myself, my constituents, my family and team, I thank the organizers for the honour of this award. I am deeply humbled by the Award and I accept the challenge that it imposes on me to continue to lead exemplary leadership hinged on nothing else but development, compassion and people-first.



“We are resilient people committed to building a confident Yendi which is united and at peace with ourselves. This underpins my individual initiatives to tool our farmers, empower the youth and women, care about their health, and to support the needy schoolchild,” he posted on Facebook.



Farouk Aliu Mahama is the son of the late former Vice President of Ghana, Alhaji Aliu Mahama.



He won the Yendi Parliamentary seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He polled 40,624 votes to beat the National Democratic Congress’ Alhassan Abdul Fatawu, who polled 24,755 votes.



Farouk Aliu Mahama took over the seat from the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Habib Tijani, who is also an NPP member.



