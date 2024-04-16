Farouk Mahama embarks on 'Reconciliation Tour' in Yendi constituency

General News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Farouk Mahama, the Member of Parliament for Yendi, has embarked on a "Reconciliation and Thank You Tour" within his constituency, following his confirmation as the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary candidate for the 2024 elections.



The tour aims to foster unity among party members and aspirants who contested for the parliamentary candidacy.



Kicking off on Monday, April 15, Farouk Mahama engaged with party supporters and community leaders in Yendi during his tour.



"I am deeply committed to working hand in hand with all party members to secure victory in the December 7 general elections, with a specific focus on retaining our party's seat in Yendi," he said during his interactions.



In a press release issued on Wednesday, April 10, Farouk Mahama expressed gratitude to the party leadership, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for their guidance in resolving issues arising from the parliamentary primary held on January 27.



"I am thankful for the support and guidance provided by our party leadership, and I am confident that together, we will overcome any challenges and emerge victorious in the upcoming elections," myjoyonline.com quoted Farouk Mahama to have said.



The NPP officially declared Farouk Aliu Mahama as its parliamentary candidate for the constituency following a primary contest between him and Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah, the CEO of MASLOC.



Following the elections, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama filed a petition with the party's leadership, alleging election irregularities and calling for the annulment of the results due to disruptions during the counting process.



She also complained of favoritism among party officials.



NAY/AE



