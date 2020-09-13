Regional News of Sunday, 13 September 2020

Source: Abdul-Hanan, Contributor

Farouk Mahama donates 2,500 mathematical sets to BECE candidates

NPP parliamentary candidate for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has donated 2,500 mathematical sets to final year students in the Yendi Municipality expected to write this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) which begins Monday, September 14, 2020.



A total of 2,194 candidates from various Junior High Schools (JHS) in the constituency will be sitting for this year’s exams.



The gesture, including other examination materials disbursed, is aimed to support these students prepare and participate in the exams without any issues.



According to Mr Mahama, he conducted a need assessment of the candidates and it has been established from the Municipal Education Directorate that candidates within the area usually lack examination materials during final exams of this nature and hence his move to make an intervention to render that sad state of affairs a thing of the past.



He said, “education is the passport to the future and it is essential that we prepare today’s children to secure their future tomorrow.”



Mr Mahama added, “I won’t, for that matter, allow any student to fail because of the lack of the necessary examination materials to write his or papers.”



However, both public and private universities, Senior and Junior High Schools, including basic schools were closed down by government on Monday, March 16, 2020, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The decision also compelled the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to postpone the examination earlier scheduled for April until further notice to stem the spread of the virus on campus.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.