Regional News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: Abdul-Hanan, Contributor

Farouk Aliu Mahama, two NGOs raise funds for Yendi Hospital upgrade

MP for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama (M) and members of the Global Resources Center and Mission:318

The Member of Parliament for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama in partnership with the Global Resources Center and Mission:318 have raised funds to upgrade the Yendi Municipal Hospital in the Northern Region.



The fundraising ceremony was held on Sunday, 21st February 2021 at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.



The project is estimated to cost two hundred thousand dollars (USD 200,000).



Speaking at the ceremony, Alhaji Farouk Mahama said the facility does not serve only Yendi but a referral center for other districts such as Bimbila, Gusheigu, Karaga, Saboba etc which ought to be resourced to deliver major health services to the people.



“This informed my singular effort to revive, refurbish and re-equip the Yendi hospital Mortuary after the unit broke down for about two decades”, the lawmaker stated.



He added, “This latest move by the Global Missions Resource Centre and Mission 3:18 to undertake this major investment in our health care infrastructure in Yendi perfectly sits well with my New Yendi City vision, a vision to aggressively transform the Yendi Constituency to a modern city status that provides progress and development for all.”



The son of the late former Vice President donated GH¢10,000 and 200 bags of cement for the project. He also pledged to provide 500 beds for the hospital in June 2021.



The Medical Superintendent of the Yendi Hospital, Dr. Ayuba S. Abdulai shared sentiments on the deficit Medical Human Resources at the hospital.



He stated that the Yendi hospital has a highly limited number of critical staff, lack of ultramodern equipment especially in the maternity ward, leads to losing lots of lives.



He commended Mission:318 for honouring the invitation to boost health care delivery in the Yendi Municipality.



The fundraising ceremony was graced with very high profiles from both public and private sectors including, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama (MP) for Yendi, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, H. E Sullivan S. Johnson, the USA Ambassador, development partners from the United States, Mission:318 and many more other very important personalities.