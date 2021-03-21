Farouk Aliu Mahama to be crowned NExA Developmental Politician of the Year

Regional News of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Source: Abubakari Sadiq Righteous, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for the Yendi Constituency, Hon. Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has been nominated to receive the award for Developmental Politician of the year at the 3rd edition of the most prestigious Northern Excellence Awards (NExA).



This is in recognition of his unprecedented contributions to the socio-economic transformation of the Yendi Constituency in the northern region. In addition to his numerous developmental projects as well as humanitarian support initiatives, human resource, youth empowerment, job creation, and transformational leadership role among others.



This is the second time the son of the late Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama is being honored at the Northern Excellence Awards after receiving the Rising Star of the year award in 2019.



Speaking to mynorthtoday.com, Executive Director of Celebrities Charity Development Foundation organizers of the Northern Excellence Awards, Mr. Alhassan Abdul Latif said Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama working through his NGO, Partnership for Poverty Reduction (PPR) assisted many communities within the Yendi Municipality to connect to the national grid, drilling of boreholes, provision of farm inputs, free medical screening and the renovation of the Yendi Municipal Hospital Morgue among others.



These initiatives among many other philanthropic gestures Mr. Alhassan said justifies the nomination of Alhaji Farouk Aliu as the NExA Developmental Politician of the Year.



NExA is a special initiative put together by the Celebrities Charity Development Foundation in collaboration with MyNorthToday.com and Partners to annually recognize and honor distinguished personalities who are positively contributing to the socio-economic development of Northern Ghana and beyond.



The 3rd Northern Excellence Awards will take place at the Nim Avenue Hotel in Tamale, on Saturday, 27th March 2021, from 7:30 pm prompt.