Regional News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Abdul-Hanan, Contributor

Farouk Aliu Mahama renovates Yendi Presby School

Member of Parliament for Yendi, Hon. Farouk Aliu Mahama has finished the renovation of classroom blocks at Presby Primary School in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region.



This is in fulfillment of his pledge to the school when he visited the school some weeks ago when school resumed after a nine-month break due to COVID-19 epidemic.



It is expected to provide a conducive environment to ensure effective teaching and learning for both teachers and students.



Prior to the repair works and painting of the buildings, the structures were not in a too good state which the legislator committed himself to put it in good shape.



According to Mr Farouk Mahama, the move is aimed to salvage the situation and evident in his commitment to ensuring an improved quality education in the area.



"Education is the key to the future development of Yendi. I remained dedicated to ensuring an enhanced living condition of constituents and will continue to forge ahead until these objectives are realized," Mr Mahama added.