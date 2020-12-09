Politics of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Farouk Aliu Mahama makes history in N/R with 16k votes gap

Farouk Mahama swept the seat with 40,624 of the votes cast on the day

Son of the late former Vice President of Ghana Alhaji Aliu Mahama, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has won the Yendi parliamentary seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with an unprecedented gap in the electoral history of the constituency.



Farouk Mahama swept the seat with 40,624 of the votes cast on the day whiles his main contender, Alhassan Abdul Fatawu Jofa of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) garnered 24,755 of the votes.



The Member of Parliament(MP)- elect, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has bettered the fortunes of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Constituency by increasing the party’s votes from 27,000 in 2016 to over 40,000 which represents a 32% increase from the previous elections.



Apart from Parliamentary votes which saw an astronomical increase, the Presidential votes in Yendi also significantly shot up by over 10,000 votes representing a 35% increase from 2016.



Analytically, Farouk Aliu Mahama has taken a super lead in terms of aggregate votes and voter margin in all the 18 constituencies of the Northern Region. President Nana Addo has also garnered more votes in Yendi than any other constituency in the Northern Region.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.