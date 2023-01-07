Farouk Aliu Mahama gives account of his 2-year stewardship as MP for Yendi

Politics of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has rendered an account of his 2-year stewardship as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Yendi Constituency of the Northern Region.



He has reechoed his resolve to build the New Yendi City where Constituents feel the impact of my presence in the House in their daily lives



In a 7-point detail of what he has started and what is yet to be done, the lawmaker pledged to do everything within his reach to make Yendi a better place.



1. Distinguished Constituents of Yendi, two years ago today, I officially swore an oath to represent you in the august House of Parliament after your historic endorsement of my candidature in the 7th December, 2020 Elections.



2. I would like to thank the rank and file of my party-the NPP, members of the Constituency, Opinion leaders and Chiefs for the abiding support I have enjoyed over the past two years in my quest to represent and advance our various and collective interests and aspirations.



3. Over these past 24 months, I have been working very hard despite some clear challenges and hurdles to make you -my constituents- better off than they you were before I came into office. Together with the your support, prayers and hard work of my team and the favour of the Almighty Allah, we chalked numerous achievements for the Constituency.



4. Dear constituents, sisters and brothers, I am largely aware of the work we have to do so that we can instill hope and give our people good living-whether it is our industrious mothers, the youth, children, the farmers, the students etc. For this reason, I am re-energized and more determined in my desire and ambition to build the New Yendi City where Constituents feel the impact of my presence in the House in their daily lives.