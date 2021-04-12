Farouk Aliu Mahama donates 1000 bags of sugar to the Muslim Community in Yendi

Regional News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Abdul Hanan Adam, Contributor

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, Member of Parliament for Yendi Constituency, as the holy month of Ramadan kickstarts made a donation of 1000 bags of sugar and assorted items to the Muslim community in Yendi to support them carry-out their month-long Ramadan fasting.



The huge donation was made to Imams, Mosques, women and youth groups, opinion leaders and chiefs.



Other beneficiaries include party faithful, political figures, elders and the less privileged in and around Yendi.



The donation is in his bid to support needy Muslims undergoing spiritual cleansing during the period, considered as one of the pillars in the Islamic calendar.



This year’s Ramadan comes at a time Ghana is fast recovering after coming under the immense weight of the Coronavirus pandemic.



Alhaji Farouk there urges all Muslims to endeavour to cease this holy period to pray for President Akuffo-Addo and the government to steer the ship of state out of these high tides of abnormal times.



He also urges all Muslims to share the little they have. Over the years he supports his Muslim brothers during the holy month and would continue to assist in order to maintain a good relationship and wishes the Muslim world a fruitful fasting period.



Alhaji Farouk also urged Muslims in Yendi to continue to pray for continued peace and tranquillity in the municipality and in Dagbon.