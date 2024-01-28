Farouk Aliu Mahama declared winner In Yendi NPP Primaries

General News of Sunday, 28 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Yendi constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has been declared the winner in the New Patriotic Party(NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Yendi constituency.



The National 3rd Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Alhaji Osman Masawudu, declared Farouk Aliu Mahama as the winner as he polled 495 votes out of 785 votes cast.



According to him, during the counting of the ballot papers, Farouk Aliu Mahama had secured 296 before an unknown person disrupted the process.



He indicated that the ballot papers in the possession of the EC officials belonging to Farouk Aliu Mahama remained 199.



“So if you add the 296 and the 199 the total votes for Farouk Aliu Mahama will be 495 out of the 785 votes so based on these results we have declared Farouk Aliu Mahama as the parliamentary candidate for the Yendi constituency”.



Earlier, the New Patriotic Party(NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Yendi constituency halted over confusion that erupted during the counting process.



An Electoral Commission official was allegedly caught removing ballot papers belonging to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for MASLOC, Mrs. Abibata Shanni Zakariah Mahama into his pocket.



The situation however created some tension which resulted in the destruction of voting materials by supporters of both aspirants.



The unknown EC official was however whisked to the police station after some supporters of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for MASLOC threatened to attack him.











