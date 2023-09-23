Farmers in Obo-Kwahu accuse Bryan Acheampong of encroaching on, destroying their farms

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong is being accused by some farmers in Obo-Kwahu of abusing his power by forcefully encroaching on their farm lands.



In a viral video shared on social media, the farmers numbering three called on the president and government to call the minister to order over his conduct which they stated is disgraceful to the government.



"This is the place that this old woman who is the mother of Obo Ankobiahene farms, an old woman who has toiled to plant cassava, pepper, garden eggs and other plants.



"The minister of agric appointed by the president who also doubles as the owner of Rock City is now causing destruction to people’s farms. Come and see, he has destroyed cassava, cocoa and palm trees on the farm,” the woman flanked by an old woman and old man lamented.



She further stated that the destruction caused by the minister who is taking over their farmlands is posing a direct threat to her livelihood as a widow with six children who depends on the farm to fend for her family.



“As I stand here, I am a widow with six children and without a husband, I feed from this farm. I harvest cassava from this farm for the children to sell before we are able to afford fish to cook fufu. He has ploughed over all the plants. I stand here on an empty stomach and very hungry…



“Mr President, he is disgracing you. He claims his government is in power and thus has no regard for any human being.



"Come and see what he is doing on the land belonging to Obo Ankobiahene. Nana Addo rise up, Bawumia rise up, members of the opposition and ministers should rise up against his actions,” she stated.



As seen in the video an entire stretch of land has been bulldozed.



Meanwhile, the minister for Food and Agriculture who is also the member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency is yet to make a statement on the accusation by the farmers.





Some farmers in Kwahu-Obo accuse the Agric minister, Hon. Brian Acheampong of destroying their farms and encroaching on their lands. #OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/ZvH09uJFhH — EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) September 22, 2023

GA/SARA