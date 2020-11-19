Regional News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: GNA

Farmers in Adaklu laments exhorbitant sale of subsided fertilizer

They appealed to the government to strictly supervise the distribution and sale of agriculture

Some farmers, who participated in the last Farmers’ Day celebration at Adaklu Helekpe in the Adaklu District have lamented the sale of government's subsidised fertilizer far above the approved prices.



They said that the subsidised 25 kilograms NPK fertilizer was being sold between 50 and 55 Ghana Cedis, while the same weight of Urea was also being sold between 45 and 50 Ghana Cedis.



The farmers, who chose to remain anonymous due to victimisation, told the Ghana News Agency that what baffled them was that Planting For Food And Jobs (PFJ) was boldly written on the sacks.



They said government functionaries and staff of the Ministry of Agriculture were aware of the situation but alleged that some were involved in this diabolic act so they could not act.

The farmers said this was a disincentive to those who wanted to take farming as a business especially the youth.



They said it would also defeat the government's PFJ initiative.



They therefore appealed to the government to strictly supervise the distribution and sale of agricultural inputs especially fertilizer so that farmers benefited from it.



A visit by the GNA to some Agro-chemical shops in Ho confirmed what the farmers said.

A salesman at one of the shops told the GNA that the government had not released the subsidized fertilizer to them this minor season but the GNA drew his attention to the PFJ written on the sacks.



Verifying these claims, Mr Alfred Bedzrah, Volta Regional Crops Officer, Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA), told the GNA that approved prices of NPK were selling at GHC42.00 and Urea GHC40.00.



He added that organic fertilizers, which come in as liquid, were sold at GHC20.00, granular (25kg) GHC 46.00, and Compost (50kg) GHC 20.00.



He entreated the public to reject such exorbitant prices and report to the security agencies or the officials of MOFA for prompt action and prosecution.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.