Farmers denied access to present petition to protest behavior of Kuapa Kookoo president

Regional News of Saturday, 19 November 2022

Source: Nana Peprah

Some farmers who stormed the Kuapa Kookoo Limited to present their petition and were prevented from entering the premises have expressed much anger and dissatisfaction over what they describe as deliberate intimidation.



The farmers who own the Kuapa Kookoo Limited as the bigger shareholders stormed the office with a petition but were not allowed to enter.



Speaking to this reporter, the angry farmers called on the police and other stakeholders to immediately intervene else things will get escalated.



The disappointed farmers stormed the place with the aim of petitioning their executive secretary, Nelson Adubofour, over the ungodly behaviour of their suspended president, Mad. Fatima Ali.



According to the farmers who earlier spoke to this reporter, their president, Fatima Ali who had been suspended was still acting and manipulating the system which was affecting them badly.

They further revealed that "Our suspended president who was not satisfied with the decision, took the issue to court. Whilst the court has not come out with any judgement, our suspended president has still taken the law into her own hands and has been acting. She has been using some dubious means to block our accounts and now, no one can go into the account," they lamented.



They further urged the court to pursue the case to enable them get access to their accounts so that money can be released for the purchase of cocoa in the upcoming cocoa season.



In their petition, they wanted the suspended president and her suspended operations manager to stay away until the final court verdict and other investigations are being carried out.



They therefore signed a unanimous petition to be presented to the executive secretary of the company so that he could also warn the president and the operations manager to stay away.



Unfortunately for the farmers, they were not allowed to enter the executive secretary's office and this in turn generated a lot of misunderstandings.



The angry farmers speaking to this reporter threatened danger should authorities and the other security agencies fail to intervene.

"We're the real owners of this Kuapa Kookoo Cooperative Cocoa Farmers and Marketing Union Limited and we can't afford to see someone take it as her bonafide property". They angrily lamented.



According to them, the national president and the operations manager had been indicted for embezzlement and have since been asked to step aside for investigation to be conducted, but, they still see the two always in operation.



"We don't see why someone who has been suspended should always play role as though there's nothing at stake. We came here to present a petition, and look, they've blocked us from entering our own office.



We want to tell them that this office belongs to us and any attempt to prevent us from entering here will lead to bloodshed". One of the farmers said.



Meanwhile, some journalists who tried to interview the farmers were attacked by one Maftaw who is said to be a brother to the embattled president.