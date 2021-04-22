Farmers advised to check information on seeds before buying

Regional News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: GNA

Farmers have been advised to check to ensure the right information is on the packaging material of all seed varieties before making a decision to buy any particular seed.



Information on the particular seed variety, the company name and the contact details of the agro-dealer among others are deemed necessary to ensure that the farmer can easily contact the responsible company when there is a challenge.



Madam Augusta Nyamadi Clottey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), National Seed Trade Association of Ghana (NASTAG) gave the advice to farmers during “2021 Seed and Inputs Fair” in Wa.



The fair brought together about 450 seed and agri-inputs actors across the agricultural value chain to interact amongst themselves, exchange cash for improved seeds and other crop protection products.



It was organised by NASTAG together with the Plant Protection and Regulatory Services of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (PPRSD – MoFA) with funding support from the European Union Ghana Agriculture Project (EUGAP) Market Oriented Agriculture Programme and in collaboration with African Fertilizer and Agribusiness Partnership (AFAP).



Madam Clottey said the fairs, which was to help bring certified seeds and other inputs to the doorstep of farmers for the 2021 planting season, was an aggressive campaign embarked upon to increase smallholder farmers’ productivity, incomes and food and nutrition security in Ghana.



She said the initiative, “Strengthening the Ghana Seed System to Enhance Quality Seed Delivery” is a 24-month project with funding support from the Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa.



The NASTAG CEO noted that the event was aimed at delivering high quality certified seeds of hybrid maize, cowpea, groundnut and soybean to 300,000 smallholder farmers in the Northern parts of Ghana to boost productivity among farmers.



Mr Emmanuel Sasu Yeboah, the Upper West Regional Director of Agriculture applauded the organizers of the event for the bold initiative to decentralize this critical fair to the benefit of the farmers.



“Moving forward, it is our anticipation that this event would be sustained as a seasonal event, where all relevant value chain actors will meet and interact with our primary partner-the farmers; meeting them at their doorsteps with the appropriate seeds, other inputs, and new technologies”, he added.



Alhaji Tahiru Issahaku Moomin, the Wa Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) noted that the occasion clearly complemented the “Planting for Food and Jobs” programme and other prudent and viable agriculture programmes introduced by the government to industrialize agriculture to ensure adequate food security in the country.



Alhaji Abdulai Seidu Antiku, the Northern Sector Representative on the Executive Council of NASTAG and the 2020 Second National Best Farmer, lauded the initiative which brought both inputs dealers and farmers together to interact and have their challenges resolved ahead of the farming season.

Several companies including; NASTAG and AFAP took the opportunity to exhibit their products such as seeds and inputs, which are highly patronized in the Upper West Region.