Regional News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Farmers accuse police, National Security operatives of intimidation as cattle destroy farms

The farmers say some 150 beef cattle have been eating foliage of crops planted in their farms

Correspondence from Eastern Region



Farmers in Akyem Adukrom and Odumase near Kibi in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region are up in arms with unknown owners of cattle destroying farms in the area.



The over 150 beef cattle have been eating foliage of crops planted in their farms under the intimidation of persons purported to be operatives of national security.



About 30 aggrieved farmers told the media that, the cattle have been destroying their crops since they were brought to the community two years ago by some faceless individuals allegedly using armed national security operatives to intimidate them claiming the cattle belong to the President.



The aggrieved farmers took the media to inspect acres of maize, vegetable, plantain, cocoyam, cassava and cocoa farms destroyed by the cattle.



"The cattle have destroyed my maize farm, my cocoa trees, I couldn't harvest maize so my family is hungry. Look at me, an 80 year old man farming yet people bring their cattle to destroy my farms. They say it is for the President but I don't believe it because the President won't do that", Padi Tetteh, an octogenarian farmer lamented.



Some women smallholder farmers including Margaret Awaku, a widow, lamented how the cattle destroyed their vegetable and maize farms afflicting hardship on their families. "I am a widow, I can't do galamsey so I farm but the cattle have destroyed my maize farm. Whenever I see the destruction I become embittered .So government should intervene to relocate the cattle from this area. My children are starving" a bitterly Awaku bemoaned.



Another aggrieved farmer, Grace Adwoa Baby said the cattle have destroyed our farms but whenever we complain they threaten us that the cattle belong to the President.



"Will the President feed us? We are not able to harvest more beans because the cattle jolt through the cocoa crops and destroy the fruits. The fulani herdsmen taking care of the cattle threaten farmers."



For Razak Yakubu, he was arrested many times by armed men alleged to be national Security operatives and Police for continuously protesting and allegedly attacking cattle found in his farm.



"Whenever I protest and chase the cattle in my farm, armed Police and persons claiming to be national security operatives attack me. Just two weeks ago, three armed Police personnel came to my house at dawn to arrest me allegedly based on order from above, accusing me of poisoning their cattle which I denied.



"The president should come out and tell us if the cattle really belong to him because that is what they are claiming" he stated.



The Odikro of Akyem Adukrom, Moses Cudjoe said illegal mining has destroyed lands in the area and they are therefore managing with few arable lands available to farm hence the presence of the cattle will affect livelihood of the farmers and demanded that the cattle must be relocated from the area.



