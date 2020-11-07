General News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Farmers’ Day: Ghana faced no food shortage amidst coronavirus – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo says Ghana faced no shortages in food supply since the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic in March.



This, according to the President was powered by strong support from the government over the last three years and ten months.



President Akufo-Addo made the remarks in a message to mark this year’s Farmers’ Day celebration.



He saluted all farmers and fisherfolk, as well as award winners across the country for their hard work, perseverance and co-operation with government agencies during the course of the year.



“I express the appreciation of a grateful nation to farmers and fisherfolk across the country for achieving this historic feat.”



The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Agribusiness Development under COVID-19 – Opportunity and Challenges.”



This year’s celebration is taking place at Techiman in the Bono East region.



National Farmer’s Day is a statutory public holiday in Ghana observed on the first Friday of December.



In election years, the Farmer’s Day celebration is held on the first Friday of November.



Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.