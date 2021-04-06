Farmer to serve 10 years for motorbike robbery

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: GNA

A 24-year-old farmer has been sentenced to ten years imprisonment in hard labour by the Asante Bekwai Circuit Court for motorbike robbery.



Daniel Anaba denied the charges but was found culpable after trial.



Meanwhile, his accomplice, yet to be identified, is currently at large.



Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Ofori told the Court presided over by Mr Mark Timarah Diboro, that the complainants are Isaac Ankomah and Samuel Obeng.



He said the complainants lived at Antoakrom whereas the convict lived at Anwiankwanta.



The police said on September 12, 2019, at about 1900 hours, Anaba stopped Ankomah, who was in charge of a Haojin Motorbike valued GHC3,700.00, for a commercial purpose and asked that he sent him and his accomplice to Bensaso, near Antoakrom for GHC5.00.



Chief Inspector Ofori said Ankomah agreed to convey them on condition that he picked his friend, Obeng, a pillion rider to accompany him (Ankomah).



He said on the way, the Anaba asked the rider to stop because his accomplice had dropped his mobile phone and the rider obliged.



Chief Inspector Ofori said when Ankomah stopped, the two attacked and robbed the complainants of the motorbike at knife point.



Detective Chief Inspector Ofori said after the robbery, Ankomah dashed to town and informed some people of the incident and with the help of a mechanic, they chased the robbers.



He said at a section of the road towards Pakyi, they met Anaba involved in a road crash with his accomplice, said to have gone to look for a car to convey Anaba to a health facility.



The police said Ankomah identified Anaba as one of their assailants and they rushed him to the Antoakrom Health Centre and later handed him over to the police.



Anaba was again referred to the Saint Martins' Catholic Hospital the next day where he was admitted for three days and discharged.



In his cautioned statement, he denied the offences, the prosecution said.