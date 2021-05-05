Farmer slaughters wife to death over sex

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 38-year-old woman has met her untimely death at Adumasa, a suburb in the Ashanti region for allegedly starving her husband of sex.



Her husband, named Kwesi Owusu after committing the crime killed himself few meters from the scene.



According to some family members who spoke to Joy News, the deceased man had been complaining about his wife denying him sex.



Though it is unknown what drove the man to carry such an act, residents attributed it to frequent quarrels and sex starved.



The body of Ama Afriyie was found dead a day after the incident happened when the two did not show up a day after they went to farm.



According to reports, the woman was the breadwinner of the family feeding both the man and their 6 children because her husband was unemployed.



Head of the Bretuo Clan, Nana Gyekye Amponsah in an interview with Joy News confirmed earlier reports that the deceased complained bitterly that his wife denied him of sex, accusing her of having affair with other men.



According to him, “The man used to accuse the deceased [wife] of infidelity, an allegation she denied. His wife was the one who took care of the children, but you don’t depend on a woman for everything, shirk your responsibility and in the night you want to sleep with her as well. It is because she denied him sex that is why he killed her.”