Farmer shoots girlfriend over ‘chop money’ at Breman Nkonya

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Source: kasapafmomline.com

A 38-year-old farmer has shot his 45-year-old girlfriend at Breman Nkonya near Breman Asikuma in the Central Region over housekeeping money (chop money).



A misunderstanding reportedly ensued between the suspect, popularly known as Otwea Amokua and the victim, known as Nkumah on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, after the latter who for some time now has been complaining over how small her ‘chop money’ is, once again raised the same issue. The two are said to always engage in a fight any time the victim asks the suspect to increase the amount.



Information gathered by Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan revealed that the suspect on Monday, May 15, 2023, bought a new double barrel gun with some bullets and showed it to his friend telling him he’ll use it to kill his girlfriend and six other tenants disturbing him with ‘chop money’ increment.



On Tuesday evening, the suspect stormed the victim’s house and shot her leaving her in a pool of blood and fled.



The victim was rushed to the Our Lady Of Grace Government Hospital at Breman Asikuma in critical condition but was transferred to Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for treatment.



The gun and bullets were retrieved and handed over to the Breman Asikuma Police who have mounted a search for the suspect who is on the run.



You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



