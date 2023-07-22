Farmer sentenced to death by hanging for murdering his mother

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

A Wa High Court presided over by the Supervising High Court Judge; His Lordship Justice Alhaji Abdul Yusif Asibey has sentenced a 26-year-old farmer to death by hanging for murdering his mother



A seven-member jury returned a verdict of guilty on Ibrahim Fuseini who had been charged with murder contrary to section 46 of the criminal offences Act, 1960(Act 29)



According to the facts of the case as presented to the court by Saeed Abdul-Shaqur, a Principal State Attorney, complainant as well as the accused are both farmers.



Accused is the last son of the deceased all reside in the same house at Chari-Bassi village in the Nadowli/Kaleo District.



At about 6:30am complainant asked his wife Zenabu Fuseini now deceased who happens to be the Biological mother of the accused to prepare tea for him. The deceased went into the kitchen leaving the complainant in the room.



The complainant heard the deceased talking to the accused but later heard a shout for help from the deceased and rushed out only find her lying dead.



He raised an alarm and the accused bolted.



On September 18, 2019 at 10:00 am, the accused was arrested by the youth of Chari-Bassi Village and handed over to the police.



The Accused admitted the offence in his caution statement and added that he committed the act with a pestle. After investigations, he was arraigned before Court and charged with the offence.



After two years of jury trial, he was found guilty of the offence earlier this week and handed a death sentence by hanging.