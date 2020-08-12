Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Source: Starr FM

Farmer remanded over attempts to snatch gun from police

File photo

The Circuit Court in Accra presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh has remanded a 30–year-old farmer who attempted to snatch an AK47 raffle from a police woman to prisons custody.



Seyram Tony Adonu, who pleaded not guilty to two charges of attempted robbery and failing to comply with restriction orders imposed said he did not know what came over him to attack the police woman on duty.



The court has however remanded him to reappear on Ausgust 21, 2020.



The brief facts of the case as presented to the court by Inspector Eric Pobee were that, the complainant (7372 PW/L CPL) Lilly Naa Lamily Lamptey is a police woman resident at James Town Police Barracks and also station at James Town Police Station.



He told the court that, the accused person Adonu is a farmer and resident of Engleshie-Amanfrom near Kasoa in the Central Region.



According the prosecutor, on July 29, 2020 at about 2:30pm, the complainant was performing her guard duty at OminBank near Accra General Post Office and all of a sudden, the accused attacked the complainant from behind and attempted snatching the service rafle (number 7447) loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition which was in the possession of the police woman.”



He told that, the police Woman who was very alert on her duty resisted and it resulted in a struggle over the AK47 raffle.



He said some members of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly taskforce who were performing patrol duties suddenly arrived at the scene and assisted the police woman to over power the accused.



According to the prosecutor, they were able to cause the arrest of the accused and brought him to the Regional Crimina Investigation Department in Accra.



He said an investigation cautioned statement was obtained from the accused person in the cause of investigation.



“The accused who was not wearing face mask when he attacked the police woman,” the prosecutor said “admitted the offense and indicated further that he did not know what came over him to attack the police woman.



He was subsequently charged with the offense after investigation and arraigned.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.