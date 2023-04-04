You are here: HomeNews2023 04 04Article 1743332

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Source: GNA

Farmer jailed 20 years for having sex with six-year-old girl

A 26-year-old farmer who sexually abused a six-year-old girl at Agbogbloshie in Accra has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Joshua Boyoor was found guilty by the Court presided over by Christina Cann at the end of the trial.

He was held on the charge of defilement.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Simon Tekpor said the complainant was a 37-year-old petty trader residing at Dansoman–Agege in Accra.

The prosecution said the complainant’s wife worked at Agbogbloshie, Accra.

It said the victim was the complainant’s daughter. The accused person now convict, also resides at Agbogbloshie.

The Prosecution said on September 9, 2022, at about 7: 30pm while the victim had gone to play with her friends where Boyoor lived.

It said Boyoor lured the victim into his room, undressed the victim, and had sex with her. After the act, the prosecution said Boyoor warned the victim not to tell her parents.

The prosecution said when the victim reached home, the complainant detected that the victim could not “walk well” and when quizzed, she informed the complainant that Boyoor had had sex with her.

It said a report was made to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit in the Greater Accra Region where the complainant was given a Police medical form for examination and treatment.

The prosecution said the medical report was submitted and Boyoor was arrested.

