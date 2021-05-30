Farmer in court for possession of firearm without lawful authority

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Source: GNA

A 42-year-old farmer at Sewum in the Aowin Municipality, Kwame Tenponyo, has appeared before the Enchi District Magistrate court for possession of a firearm without lawful authority.



He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of GHC5,000.00 with one surety.



Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare told the court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng that Superintendent of Police Benard Yaw Akotoge, District Police Commander of Enchi, was the complainant.



He said between the hours of 1700 and 1900 hours on May 6, this year, the complainant had a tip-off that some miscreants were engaging in illegal mining and other social vices at Sewum township.



The prosecutor said based on the information, Superintendent Akotoge led 20 personnel from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Immigration Service to embark on a swoop at the ghettos, where the suspects were mining with pickaxe and shovels.



Inspector Agyare said when the team got to the scene all the suspects disappeared and while destroying and burning their ghettos, they chanced on the accused in possession of SB shotgun with three live BB cartridges.



The prosecution said when the accused was questioned about documents covering the gun, he told the police that it belonged to his friend one Nana Yaw.



The accused said Nana Yaw brought the gun to him for safekeeping when he travelled to his hometown for a funeral.



The prosecution said Tenponyo was arrested and charged with the offence.



The case has been adjourned to June 1, 2021.