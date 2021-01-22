Regional News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

Farmer commits suicide on his way to farm

Awuah allegedly hanged himself on a tree Friday morning on his way to the farm

A farmer identified as Kudjo Awuah has reportedly committed suicide at Asseseeso -Akuapem in the Eastern Region.



Awuah allegedly hanged himself on a tree Friday morning on his way to the farm.



According to a resident, Awuah informed his wife whom he had three children with that he was going to farm at dawn and so designated her to partake in communal labor organized by the community on his behalf.



A few hours later, information reached the community that he has been found hanging dead in a nylon thread on a mango tree.



It has not been established why the man believed to be in his early 40’s described by many as reticent and respectful, allegedly ended his life.



Over six hours after the accident, the Police were yet to arrive at the crime scene to retrieve the body.



Suicide remains a major public health challenge worldwide with Ghana’s estimated suicide cases standing 1,500 annually.



According to the World Health Organization, close to 800 000 people commit suicide every day globally, with many more people suicide attempts.



Suicide occurs throughout the lifespan. It is however established to be the second leading cause of death among 15–29-year-olds globally in 2016.



Over 79% of global suicides occur in low- and middle-income countries.



The Coronavirus pandemic and its associated economic and psychological effects is predicted to increase suicide cases worldwide.