Farmer charged for breach of trust granted bail

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: GNA

A 40-year-old farmer has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢10,000 with two sureties, by the District Magistrate court at Enchi.



Richmond Dakpolo, charged with fraudulent breach of trust, pleaded not guilty and would re-appear before the court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng, on Monday, May 17, 2021.



Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, prosecuting, told the court that, the complainant, Frederick Baafi Sampson, is the District Manager of AGROECOM Ghana Limited at Enchi and lived at Kokoado both in the Aowin Municipality.



He said in 2019-2020 the complainant gave an amount of GH¢92,400.00 to Amegbee, a purchasing clerk at his firm to supply him with 140 bags of dried cocoa beans, but he was able to produce 97 bags leaving 43 bags.



Inspector Agyare said Dakpolo who guaranteed Amegbee also collected GH¢15,180.00 from him to purchase and supply the complainant with 23 bags of dried cocoa beans.



The prosecution said after the accused received the money, he supplied only two bags remaining 21 bags of dried cocoa beans, which was equivalent to GH¢13,860.00 to be supplied.



He said the accused had since failed to account for the 21 bags of dried bags of cocoa beans and all efforts to retrieve either the remaining bags of cocoa beans or the money proved futile.



On March 12, 2021, the accused who resides at Limankrom was spotted in town, so the complainant arrested and handed him over to the Police for investigations, Inspector Agyare informed the court.



Dakpolo in his caution statement admitted the offence and said he used the money to pay for his father's medical bills and his children's school fees.



He was therefore charged with the offence and arraigned before court.