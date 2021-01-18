Crime & Punishment of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Farmer arrested for killing 45-year-old man

The suspect, Mahamuru Ghana, attacked, shot the stomach and head of victim

Police in Ejura, have arrested a farmer, who allegedly shot and killed a 45-year-old man at Hiawoanwu in Ejura/Sekyedumase Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



The suspect, Mahamuru Ghana, attacked, shot the stomach and head of victim, killing him instantly at his farm, and fled into the bush, last week.



The victim was in the company of his nine-year-old son when the attacker ambushed them on their way from the farm, but the boy was not harmed.



The killing of the victim had triggered a reprisal attack on Fulani herdsmen in the area, who it was earlier wrongly announced were responsible for the killing.



The angry mob invaded Fulani camps, killed at least two Fulanis and destroyed their properties before the news broke that the Fulanis were innocent and had no hand in the incident.



According to the little boy, the suspect emerged from the bush and shot his father after a short exchange



“He shot him and asked me if I knew him," according to the boy.



He said “but, I told him I don’t know him. He told me to run and said if I reach home, I should say my father was killed by a Burger (from Yeji)”



The suspect fled to his hometown, Tolon, in the Northern region, but the police in collaboration with the chief and people of the town, arrested him, after information about the crime, and his (suspect) photos were disseminated through WhatsApp.



Mahamuru, who according to police had confessed committing the crime, was in police custody at Ejura, assisting in investigations. – kasapafmonline.com