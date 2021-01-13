Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

Farmer, 40, jailed 15 years for defiling 12-year-old daughter

The Suhum Circuit Court presided over by Her Honour Diana Adu Asare has convicted a 40-year-old father to 15 years imprisonment for defiling his 12-year-old biological daughter for three consecutive years.



The convicted father, David Owusu, is a farmer who lived together with his wife, the victim and their other children at Anum Apapam in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.



According to the Prosecutor – Chief Inspector Owusu Sekyere – on December 26, 2020 the complainant -mother of the victim – went to church with two other children at about 7:00 am leaving the victim and her eight (8) year old sibling in the care of the convict in the house.



She returned home only to find the husband having sexual intercourse with the victim.



The Mother seething with anger interrogated the victim leading her to reveal that, the convict has had sexual intercourse with her since she was nine-years-old but warned her not to tell anyone else will die.



The heartbroken mother raised alarm which led to the arrest of the convict by the youth in the community who handed him over to the Police.



A Police medical report was given to the mother who made the complaint for medical examination but later the Police had tip-off that the victim has been taken away to an unknown location.



The convict on January 5, 2021 led Police to Osino Juaso where the victim was taken to ostensibly to thwart police investigation.



The victim was taken back to the family house at Anum Apapam and demonstrated to investigators of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit( DOVVSU) how the incident happened in the presence of the convict.



The convict admitted the offence during caution statement and was charged and put before the Suhum Circuit Court where he has been jailed on his own plea of guilty.