Fare hike miscommunication creating confusion – Passengers Association

General News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Association of Passengers Ghana has emphasised the need for clear communication from the various driver unions across the country about the recent increase in transport fares.



According to the association, this is to avoid confusion between passengers and drivers.



A statement issued by the Association of Passengers Ghana dated Monday, April 15, 2024, signed by its Convener, Afia Kwarteng Asamani, observed the lack of consistency among the various transport unions: the Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union (GPRTU), Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, Transport Operators of Ghana, and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC), regarding their proposed transport fare increase.



The association noted that reports indicated a “30 per cent increase in transport fares, effective Saturday, April 13, 2024, announced by the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana and the Transport Operators of Ghana. However, conflicting reports from the GPRTU and GRTCC have urged commuters not to comply with any proposed 30 per cent transportation fare increase that has not been officially approved”.



It stressed that as an association, it believes these “miscommunications are creating confusion between drivers and commuters,” and, therefore, urged the drivers' unions, GRTCC, and the Ministry of Transport to “prioritise passengers,” as they are major stakeholders in this matter.



It stressed that: “Whether the increase is 20 per cent or 30 per cent, it should be explicitly stated to prevent misunderstandings between bus conductors and commuters, given the prevailing economic difficulties and other factors exacerbating the living conditions of commuters.”



The association also encouraged all its members to remain calm while awaiting the approval of the final proposed “20 per cent increase in transport fares by the recognised union, GPRTU, as well as GRTCC”.