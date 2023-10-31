Fanteakwa North residents decry neglect after the Akosombo Dam Spillage

General News of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

New Jerusalem in the Fantewakwa North District and its environs have been greatly hit by the Akosombo Dam Spillage, which has displaced many homes.



The community located at the Fanteakwa North and Kwahu Afram Plains Border has not been exempted from the affected areas, but according to them, though they have also been affected by the disaster, they have received no support.



According to some of the affected residents who spoke to Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the government and the entire country have been focusing on the affected communities in the Lower Volta Basin while they have been left to their fate.



“We send our regards to President Akufo-Addo, but if you critically look at this video, you will see the extent to which the flood has destroyed our community, displacing many who are now homeless, and we desperately need help to be able to survive this storm.”



“We need shelter, and we are pleading with the government and Ghanaians in general to come to our aid because it seems we are the only people who have been affected by the spillage but receive no help like the other communities,” of the residents said.