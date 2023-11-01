Fanteakwa North delegates unanimously endorse Dr. Bawumia

Regional News of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fanteakwa North delegates have declared their unwavering endorsement for Vice President Dr. Bawumia in the forthcoming November 4 presidential primaries.



This resounding support was manifested at numerous gatherings orchestrated by Madam Barbara, affectionately known as Obaatanpa Barbara, who diligently campaigned for votes on behalf of the Vice President.



Throughout the week-long program, delegates seized the opportunity to engage in discussions and vocally express their staunch allegiance to Dr. Bawumia.



Following the culmination of this initiative, delegates from all 28 electoral areas within the Fanteakwa North Constituency made an unequivocal pledge to secure a resounding 100% victory for the Vice President in the forthcoming November 4 elections.



The New Patriotic Party is currently in the process of selecting its official flagbearer, who will lead the party in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for December 2024.



Kennedy Agyapong is among the contenders, facing competition from prominent figures like Vice President Mahumudu Bawumia, former Minister for Agriculture Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimo.



The NPP is set to hold its national delegates' conference on November 4 to elect the flagbearer who will lead the party into the 2024 general elections.



