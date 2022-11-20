Fante Kenkey sellers at Yamoransa demand 1D1F factory

Regional News of Sunday, 20 November 2022

Source: GNA

Fante Kenkey sellers at Yamoransa has reminded the government of Ghana to redeem its promise to construct an ultra-modern kenkey processing factory under government’s ‘One District, One Factory’ (1D1F) industrialisation strategy.



The move is to expand the local economy, and proposed factory, is envisioned to be fully furnished with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities.



It envisaged that the facilities would include grinding machines and boreholes to aid the processing of large quantities of hygienic kenkey for the local and international markets.



Madam Veronica Oboh, spokesperson for the kenkey sellers told the Ghana News Agency that Mrs Comfort Garbrah, former Assembly Woman for Yamoransa Electoral Area made the promise on behalf of the Municipal Assembly for the construction of the factory at an International Women’s Day (IWD) forum held in the community in May 2018.



She explained that the construction of the factory would be facilitated by the Municipal Assembly with support from the chiefs of the area and the private sector.



They were also promised of periodic training programmes on healthy ways of preparing kenkey, branding, financial literacy, book-keeping, customer service and other empowerment programmes to promote their businesses.



For that matter, she said the sellers were made to form groups to enable them take full advantage of the initiative and other opportunities that may come from the government.



The formation of the groups was also to enable them access financial support from the Government of Ghana’s Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) to enable them to expand their businesses to create jobs for people and revenue for the government.



In the absence of the factory, Madam Oboh said sellers ply their trade in the open under the direct effects of the sunrays along the Cape Coast – Takoradi highway.



“Some of us have been knocked down by vehicles due to our crisscrossing of the highway to persuade buyers to buy. We have no dignified place of work, that is why we hailed the Assembly’s decision to set up a kenkey factory here.



“If the government cannot redeem its promise, then, we pray they give us temporary sheds to augment our work,” Madam Oboh appealed.



She said sitting under the scorching sun daily affected their skin, eyes, and weakened their immune system.



Outlining the benefits of fante kenkey, she said, the fibre in kenkey helps prevent constipation and reduce the risk of high cholesterol according to health experts.



Reacting to the traders’ concerns, Mr Ike Lord Enu, the Mfantseman Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) denied knowledge of the proposed factory.



However, he encouraged the traders to desist from selling by the roadside saying, they were risking their lives.



Kenkey is one of the main staples consumed in Ghana. Made from corn, Kenkey has two types known as Fante kenkey and Ga kenkey.



While the fante kenkey is mostly produced in the Central and Western Regions, it is also common with the Akans, while the Ga kenkey is a staple in the Greater Accra Region.



Both the Fante Kenkey and Ga Kenkey are kneaded corn dough cooked in dried plantain or corn leaves and served with pepper sauce, onions, fried fish, shrimps or stew.



