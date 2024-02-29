Family of the late Dr. Bright Baah Acheamfour clashes with 'macho' men over property

Regional News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

A claim for ownership of the late Dr. Bright Baah Acheamfour's property has erupted in lots of tension amidst the rain of curses at one of his well-known lorry terminals, Acheamfour Terminal in Kumasi.



The chaotic scene that occurred following the clash between some well-built men and the late Acheamfour's family on Saturday halted the to-and-fro movement of vehicles at the terminal.



The whole issue escalated after some well-built men allegedly went to the terminal to forcibly oust the main workers from the scene and take control of the area to collect money.



According to the source, the act has been the norm since the man's passing.



"They usually come here to send us away, collect the day's money from the drivers and other traders, and then leave the scene," some of the workers told this reporter.



Drivers and passengers were left stranded at the terminal as operations were halted by the men.



Not happy with the development, the family members who expressed dissatisfaction over the continuous actions of the macho men stormed the place to stop them, and this led to a serious confrontation between the two parties.



In a video posted by ASIASE TV on YouTube, some irritated family members could be seen raining curses while holding Schnapps and a number of eggs.



In the video, one man believed to be a nephew of the late Acheamfour cursed anyone who claimed ownership of the terminal.



In another part of the video, he and some females appealed to the gods and other river bodies to deal with anyone who may claim ownership of the terminal and the land that belongs to the family.



According to the angry family members, the family's land was given to the late Acheamfour on a lineage agreement, and after his unfortunate passing, the family must take the land back.



Some workers and family members who spoke to this reporter further accused the wife of the late Acheamfour of being behind these macho-men, brouhaha.



According to them, they can't fathom why the wife, who has already claimed eight of the man's ten properties, would still come for the one that belongs to the family.



The tension required the intervention of the police to disperse the crowd at the scene.



Adasah Nkrumah Kofi Frimpong, a member of the family who spoke to this reporter, said the family didn't understand why the macho men, who have nothing to do with the family, were claiming ownership of the properties.



"We don't understand why the macho men keep harassing the workers and the traders here; we have nothing to do with them. They usually storm here illegally to collect the money and go away without accounting to anyone," he said.



Further expressing worry, some family members who spoke to ASIASE TV showed documents indicating a court injunction and said that despite all these injunctions, the recalcitrant macho-men defied the court's orders.



