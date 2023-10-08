Family of murdered woman in Kumasi besieges court, seeks justice for victim

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 8 October 2023

Source: GNA

Highly agitated family members, relatives, and friends of the late Prin­cess Afia Ahenkan, the 35-year-old woman, who was allegedly murdered by her houseboy, at Sokoban, near Kumasi, on Tues­day besieged Asokore-Mampong District Court.



They hurled curses at the suspected killer, John Allister, 22, and attempted to attack him after he appeared before the court.



The relatives and sympathis­ers demanded that the police release the suspect for them to deal with him, as a police vehicle transported him (the suspect) out of the court premises.



After the unsuccessful attempt to get hold of and possibly lynch Allister, they hurled curses at him.



The court presided over by Mr. Buabeng Quansah, ad­journed the case to October 17, to enable the police to continue with investigations.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stephen Ofori, prosecuting, told the court that a pathology report revealed that Princess Ahenkan, also known as Stella Osei, died unnaturally be­cause of multiple stabbing and other death-related attacks.



The prosecution said the police, therefore, needed enough time to continue investigations.



Allister, 22, allegedly attacked and stabbed his employer several times to death, just 11 days into the employment.



Meanwhile, the police have charged Allister with a fresh case of stealing.



He was accused of stealing GH¢167,000 from his previous employer, a hotel manager at Bantama in Kumasi.



Allister was alleged to have bolted with the hotel manager’s phone and withdrew cash from her bank account, using the mobile banking app on the phone.