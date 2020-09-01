General News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: Class FM

Family of missing relative to reward informants with GHS10,000

George Odoi is missing

An amount of GHS10,000 will be given to whoever provides information about the whereabouts of one George Odoi, the police service has announced.



A statement signed by the Regional Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Police Service on 28 August 2020 indicated that the 56-year-old tour guide reportedly went missing on 17 July 2020 when he left home to “an unknown location and has since not returned.”



The family of George Odoi has, therefore, decided to reward anyone who assists in finding their relative with the said amount as “all efforts to locate him have proven futile.”



The statement urged anyone with information related to the missing person “to contact the Kaneshie Police, the nearest police station or call telephone numbers 0244442202 and 0244156696 for necessary police action.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.