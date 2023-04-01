Family of late MP bans DCE, NPP executives from attending his funeral

General News of Saturday, 1 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The family of the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu Constituency, Hon. Philip Basoah has barred the District Chief Executive (DCE) from the area of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Executives from attending the funeral rites.



The ban according to the family, targets the District Chief Executive Officer (DCE) of the area in particular Mr. Samuel Addae Agyekum who has been accused severally of engineering evil against the late MP.



“The NPP executives must count themselves out of all funeral arrangements and everything concerning my late brother’s funeral”, the brother of the late MP Mr. Solomon Basoah warned on live radio



Giving reasons for the decision by the family on Kumasi-based Angel FM, Mr Solomon Basoah revealed that, “on Wednesday I was told they (NPP executives in the district) wanted to come to the family so I called the DCE and he also confirmed. Just after speaking with the DCE, I called Justin Kodua and told him my mother is old and she is aware of all that the party did to my brother in Kumawu. Sometimes they insult my mother herself which she is aware. It is likely she will go with her son if she sees the Kumawu executives at the funeral. Therefore, none of the party executives of Kumawu must step foot at the funeral. They must count themselves out of all funeral arrangements and everything concerning my late brother’s funeral.”



The District Chief Executive Officer Hon Mr. Samuel Addae Agyekum was also accused by the family of spreading falsehood about the late MP while he was on his sick bed battling for his life.



