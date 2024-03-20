Family of late John Kumah officially reports his death to Ministry of Finance

General News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

The family of the late John Kumah has formally notified the Ministry of Finance about the death of their son, who until his death, was a Deputy Minister of Finance.



In a post on X, and shared by the Ministry of Finance, the family was led by the Member of Parliament for Kumawu, Ernest Anim.



The sector minister, Mohammed Amin Adam, assured the family of maximum support during this difficult time.



“The family of the late Hon. John Ampontuah Kumah (MP), led by MP for Kumawu, Hon Ernest Anim, has formally notified the Hon. Minister and Management of the Ministry of Finance of their son’s passing. The minister assured them of the ministry’s support in this difficult time,” the post stated.



The late deputy minister, Dr. John Kumah, passed away on March 7, 2024, at Swedru Government Hospital after a short illness.



The date of his funeral is yet to be announced.



