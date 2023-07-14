Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing

General News of Friday, 14 July 2023

The 30th anniversary of the late Madam Eleanor Akosua Akufo-Addo, formerly known as Saa Nkansah-Gyamenah; the late wife of President Nana Akufo-Addo will be marked by her family.



In accordance with tradition, a 30th-anniversary event will be held to honour her memory, Adomonline.com reports.



Madam Eleanor Akufo-Addo sadly departed on July 13, 1993, under undisclosed circumstances.



She shared a cherished bond with Akufo-Addo for many years, and together, they had a daughter; Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo.



The late Eleanor Akufo-Addo was a distinguished lawyer and held the esteemed position of being the first Ashanti Regional Manager of DHL. She hailed from the Botase Royal Family of Asante Mampong and was known for her beauty, elegance, gentleness, and courteous nature.



To commemorate her 30th anniversary, a special event will take place at Asante Mampong; her final resting place.



The ceremony will begin with a wreath-laying ceremony at her grave site, followed by a brief anniversary service.



The highlight of the occasion will be the unveiling and dedication of the Eleanor Akufo-Addo Memorial Social Centre, established in her honor. This center stands as a testament to her legacy and the impact she made during her lifetime.



The commemoration of Madam Eleanor Akufo-Addo's 30th anniversary serves as a poignant reminder of her significant contributions and the enduring love she shared with President Nana Akufo-Addo.



