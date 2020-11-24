General News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Family of 14-year-old suffering from tumour appeals for support

play videoThe tumour has been growing around his face for almost 2 years

The family of 14-year-old Solomon Boadi is appealing for public support to save the life of their son who is suffering from a tumour growth around his face.



Solomon’s condition, which started about a year and a half ago as a small lump around his left jaw, has now developed into a full-blown tumour that keeps expanding across his right cheek.



His uncle, Daniel Mireku tells GhanaWeb in an interview that the condition begun somewhere in 2018 and has consequently forced little Solomon, a class four pupil out of school.



The family initially sought spiritual help from one church to another until they realized their son, Solomon was not getting any better.



Their journey to find a solution to Solomon’s condition has since taken them through the Atibie Government Hospital, the Koforidua Regional Hospital, and finally to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he is scheduled for another medical appointment on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.



Dealing with Solomon’s condition is proving to be a tough one for his unemployed mother with 8 children, Adwoaa Agyapomaa, who unfortunately lost her husband to death two years ago.



Madam Agyapomaa, besides petty farming, has had to engage in fetching water for some residents of Kwahu Bepong where she lives with her children to raise money for their upkeep.



Besides making just a little from fetching water, she also struggles to make enough time for Solomon whose condition makes him a regular requirement of her attention.



Mr. Daniel Mireku says doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital have established that little Solomon inevitably will have to go through surgery to fix his condition and save his life.



“The doctors say his condition will be properly established after he has taken all the needed scans, they have however confirmed that he will have to go through surgery.”









With the family of little Solomon Boadi already struggling to raise the needed financial means to travel from Atibie Kwahu to Kumasi for his medical appointments, his uncle has appealed to the public and benevolent institutions to come to their aid to help them save Solomon’s life.



“Solomon’s condition has gotten this bad because of financial constraints. At the early ages, we didn’t have the money to seek proper medical attention. Finding just GHC200 for his medical bills becomes a problem sometimes. We are therefore appealing to benevolent individuals and institutions to assist us financially so we can find him the needed medical attention and save his life,” his uncle told GhanaWeb.



To help save little Solomon, kindly donate to the MOMO details below:



Name: Daniel Mireku



Account Number: 0240253633



Read the statement from Komfo Anokye and watch the video as well below:











Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.