'Family has rejected me': Mother who lost 4 children in one night breaks silence

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Four children were killed in a single night by a horrific fire outbreak at Fise, a suburb of Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra region.



The children aged, 15, 12, 8, and 7 were asleep when the fire gutted their room.



Some 3 years down the line, the mother of the deceased, Prophetess Adelaide Nkrumah, founder of Yahweh Revelation Sabbath Ministry, has spoken out about the horrific event, disclosing that life has not been the same since.



She told Nana Yaa Konadu Yiadom in an exclusive interview on TalkLife TV that she had departed for a half-night prayer session just before the fire broke out on the dawn of October 28, 2020.



She narrated that as she was leaving the room, each of her five children was sound asleep. She said she had made up her mind to go with them, but when she found that they were sound asleep, she opted to go with her last-born son, leaving the four behind.



According to her, after spending only 20 minutes at her prayer center, someone rushed in to inform her that her home was on fire.



She said that by the time she arrived, the house was already in flames with her children trapped inside, losing their lives as a result.



Prophetess Adelaide acknowledged that she and her husband are currently experiencing difficult times after losing their children, as she is unable to do the petty jobs that fetch her money following the tragedy.



She added that sadly, her own family has turned her down.



"My spouse and I are facing difficulties, and life has not been the same since. Some people have said I am a servant of God, so why should I experience something like this? My family has shunned me, and no one is concerned about me again. To this day, no one knows where I went to live after the tragedy.



"I believe that right now I am going through something similar to what Job went through; friends and family made fun of him, but in the end, he was vindicated. Life is currently not easy for her. Even my rent has expired, and my landlady has kicked me out. I have nowhere to go, and I haven't been able to start working since the incident," she said as tears streamed down her cheeks.



She took advantage of the situation to ask people for assistance in finding a place to live and start her ministry once again.



On the other hand, her husband, Mr. Kwame Nkrumah urged the police administration to reopen inquiries into the incident as they believe an arsonist was responsible for the fire that killed their four children.



Below is the full interview on TalkLife TV:



