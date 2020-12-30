General News of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: svtvafrica.com

Family destroyed the will because it was in my name - Woman shares story

Awo Sebeye is a mother of three

Awo Sebeye is a mother of three and she tells a touching story of how a woman was caring for left her property to her but was burnt by the children.



In a chat with SVTV Africa’s DJ Nyaami, she explains that she was unaware of the will until the woman she cared for died.



”I took care of her for 12 years when all her children had abandoned her. But, her children destroyed it and told me I wasn't part of the family.



Sometimes, they beat me up while working. The children say I should move out by December but I have nowhere to go,” the 50-year-old woman said.



Awo added that she helps with house chores in the house and also washes clothes of others and scrubs bathrooms for a living.



”I am paid 15gh a day to wash clothes, scrub bathrooms. It is not enough but that is what keeps me and my family going, ” she said.



Awo has three children with their ages ranging from 18 to 26. The first child completed the University of Ghana, Legon but has been unemployed for five years. The second had to drop out in level 200 due to financial condition.



Awo would appreciate assistance to rent a place and also start a small scale business. Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.