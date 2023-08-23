Family demands justice for 26-year-old man who died in police custody

Regional News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The grieving families of a 26-year-old man who is believed to have died in police custody in Ho, are demanding an investigation into the tragic loss of their son.



The deceased, Felix Azibodzi, who hailed from Avamadalekui, in the Ziope area of the Volta region was said to have been arrested by the police in connection with a robbery incident and sent to the Volta regional police headquarters on Wednesday 9th August but passed away while in custody.



The sudden death of Felix Azibodzi has raised eyeballs and sparked outrage among residents in his hometown.



The deceased, according to families, left home healthy and strong on Wednesday, 9th August, 2023 but never returned.



The families told Starr News they only heard of their son two days after when police officers from the Volta regional command visited the family to inform them of his arrest and subsequent demise.



“Two days after he left home, about 13 police officers led by the commander came here to look for the father. I called out the father (sick) from the room and we sat down with the police who informed us that they invited Felix (deceased) for interrogation and arrested him,” Michael Azibodzi, an uncle to the deceased narrated.



“They went on to inform us that a day after his arrest, he complained of ill health and was taken to the hospital for treatment where he passed,” he added.



The incident has left families of the deceased with many unanswered questions.



According to the Azibodzi family, checks on the body at the Ho Teaching Hospital morgue, days after, indicate that the deceased was physically molested while in custody.



“We were not told Felix had an accident but we were left distraught and disgusted when we went to view the body at the morgue. He had bruises on his back, one of his arms left disjointed and his legs fractured,” the family revealed.



They added that further checks from the hospital revealed that the deceased was brought to the facility dead.



Though the police administration in the region is yet to comment on the issue, sources within the service debunked any wrongdoing on the part of the police.



It was, however, confirmed that the deceased was arrested in connection with a car theft on the said Wednesday but was discovered sick the following day, while in custody.



He was believed to have been sent to the hospital on Thursday, August 10, for treatment where he passed.