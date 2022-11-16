Family confirms arrest of woman who wished Akufo-Addo dead

General News of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

The family of a woman in her 40s reported to have been arrested for wishing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo dead in a viral video has confirmed the arrest.



A family member who spoke to GhanaWeb said that her relative is currently being held by the police at the headquarters of the Ghana Police Service.



The relative indicated that the name of the woman who has been arrested is Salamatu Mohammed, a mother of four who stays at Nyamekye Ward in the Ablekuma North Constituency.



She added that the police have not given them any reason as to why they arrested Salamatu and have also not told her family of the crime she is accused of.



“We are waiting on our lawyer. We have not heard anything from them (the police)," she said.



GhanaWeb’s earlier report indicated that Salamatu Mohammed was arrested for wishing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo dead in a viral video.



In the said viral video, which was sighted by GhanaWeb, the woman, who was berating the president for the current economic conditions in the country, questioned why witches and ritualists from the northern parts of Ghana have not killed the president yet.



“Akufo-Addo we are begging you in the name of God, we cannot even afford pots to cook our food. Do you want us to use your head to cook?



“Now the price of an aluminium cooking pot has increased from 6 million (GH¢ 600) to 12 million (GH¢1200). Why?



“God will punish you. The witches in Ghana and the ritualist from the north can’t you kill this man… I have four children; do you know the feeding fees I pay? Do you know the feeding fee, I am going to pay today… Idiot,” she said in Twi.



